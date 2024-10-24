Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 595,134 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 86,422 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund were worth $6,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robinson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 294,463 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,959,000 after purchasing an additional 34,422 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 3.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 103,876 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after buying an additional 3,140 shares in the last quarter. Breakwater Capital Group lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 46.0% in the second quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 37,502 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 11,809 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its position in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 6.1% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 30,897 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association grew its stake in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 12,821 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. 29.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MYN stock opened at $10.40 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.46. BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.47 and a 12 month high of $10.87.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a $0.0512 dividend. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. This is a boost from BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

