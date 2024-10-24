Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Acquires 182,054 Shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM – Free Report) by 60.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 482,081 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 182,054 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust were worth $5,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 198,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,303,000 after acquiring an additional 4,247 shares during the last quarter. Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $351,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 151,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after buying an additional 15,564 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust during the second quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 17.0% in the second quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 1,597,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,308,000 after acquiring an additional 232,481 shares during the period.

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust Stock Performance

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust stock opened at $11.60 on Thursday. BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust has a 52-week low of $9.30 and a 52-week high of $12.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.57.

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust Announces Dividend

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0555 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.74%.

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

