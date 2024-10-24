Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) Hits New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $41.79 and last traded at $41.88, with a volume of 95657 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $42.52.
Heineken Stock Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.02 and its 200 day moving average is $47.00.
Heineken Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.2703 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th.
About Heineken
Heineken N.V. brews and sells beer and cider in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Eastern Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides soft drinks and water. It offers its beers under the Heineken, Heineken Light, Orchard Thieves, Orchard Thieves Light, Birra Moretti, Coors, Murphy's and Beamish Stouts, Desperados, Tiger, Sol, and Foster's brand, as well as under regional and local brands.
