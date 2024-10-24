Heartland Bank & Trust Co Reduces Holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

Heartland Bank & Trust Co decreased its position in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 623 shares during the quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in FOX were worth $652,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FOX. Privium Fund Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of FOX during the first quarter worth about $884,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in FOX by 62.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 24,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 9,587 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in FOX by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 477,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,653,000 after acquiring an additional 165,776 shares during the period. Pullen Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in FOX in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,384,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in FOX by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 2,242 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FOX. Seaport Res Ptn cut FOX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Barclays upgraded FOX to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th.

FOX Stock Performance

NASDAQ FOX opened at $38.41 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.96. Fox Co. has a 12-month low of $25.82 and a 12-month high of $39.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.81.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 10.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. Research analysts expect that Fox Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

FOX Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a positive change from FOX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. FOX’s payout ratio is 16.93%.

Insider Transactions at FOX

In related news, COO John Nallen sold 52,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.96, for a total value of $2,059,971.04. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 249,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,717,559.04. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other FOX news, CEO Lachlan K. Murdoch purchased 119,705 shares of FOX stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.06 per share, with a total value of $4,675,677.30. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,076,407 shares in the company, valued at $42,044,457.42. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO John Nallen sold 52,874 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.96, for a total value of $2,059,971.04. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 249,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,717,559.04. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 19.21% of the company’s stock.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through four segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, Credible, and The FOX Studio Lot. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

Further Reading

