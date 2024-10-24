Heartland Bank & Trust Co Cuts Stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Heartland Bank & Trust Co reduced its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 282 shares during the period. Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in General Mills were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Coston McIsaac & Partners increased its stake in General Mills by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 73,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,428,000 after buying an additional 2,737 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in shares of General Mills by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 21,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of General Mills by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lecap Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of General Mills by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. now owns 11,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115 shares during the last quarter. 75.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other General Mills news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 8,083 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.28, for a total transaction of $576,156.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,055,870.64. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 8,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.28, for a total value of $576,156.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,055,870.64. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 9,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.39, for a total transaction of $717,640.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 128,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,571,314.96. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,055 shares of company stock worth $1,467,311. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on GIS. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of General Mills from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of General Mills from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of General Mills from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

General Mills Stock Down 0.7 %

GIS stock opened at $68.58 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $38.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.10. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.47 and a 52 week high of $75.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 18th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.14% and a return on equity of 26.85%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 55.68%.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

