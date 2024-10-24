HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. HealthStream had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 5.19%. The firm had revenue of $73.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. HealthStream updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.
HealthStream Stock Down 4.8 %
HSTM stock traded down $1.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $28.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 163,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,590. The company has a market capitalization of $870.29 million, a PE ratio of 49.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.36. HealthStream has a 12 month low of $22.84 and a 12 month high of $31.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.88.
HealthStream Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $0.028 per share. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 4th. HealthStream’s payout ratio is presently 18.97%.
Insider Activity
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
HSTM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum upgraded HealthStream to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of HealthStream from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of HealthStream from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of HealthStream from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.50.
View Our Latest Analysis on HSTM
HealthStream Company Profile
HealthStream, Inc provides Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) based applications for healthcare organizations in the United States. The company’s solutions help healthcare organizations in meeting their ongoing clinical development, talent management, training, education, assessment, competency management, safety and compliance, and scheduling, as well as provider credentialing, privileging, and enrollment needs.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than HealthStream
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- Chinese Stocks Cool Off: Time to Buy the Dip in These 2 Stocks?
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- Goldman Sachs Highlights 3 Top Short Squeeze Stocks to Watch
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- Walmart is Up 56% YTD, Is it Still a Top Consumer Staples Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for HealthStream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthStream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.