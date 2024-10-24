HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. HealthStream had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 5.19%. The firm had revenue of $73.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. HealthStream updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

HealthStream Stock Down 4.8 %

HSTM stock traded down $1.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $28.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 163,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,590. The company has a market capitalization of $870.29 million, a PE ratio of 49.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.36. HealthStream has a 12 month low of $22.84 and a 12 month high of $31.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.88.

HealthStream Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $0.028 per share. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 4th. HealthStream’s payout ratio is presently 18.97%.

In other HealthStream news, Director Tate Deborah Taylor sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total value of $39,942.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $636,960.78. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other HealthStream news, Director Tate Deborah Taylor sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total transaction of $39,942.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,326 shares in the company, valued at $636,960.78. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Kevin P. O’hara sold 3,000 shares of HealthStream stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total transaction of $84,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $267,041.81. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 20.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HSTM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum upgraded HealthStream to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of HealthStream from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of HealthStream from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of HealthStream from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

HealthStream, Inc provides Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) based applications for healthcare organizations in the United States. The company’s solutions help healthcare organizations in meeting their ongoing clinical development, talent management, training, education, assessment, competency management, safety and compliance, and scheduling, as well as provider credentialing, privileging, and enrollment needs.

