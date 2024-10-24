Head to Head Survey: Montana Technologies (NASDAQ:AIRJ) & Mestek (OTCMKTS:MCCK)

Montana Technologies (NASDAQ:AIRJ – Get Free Report) and Mestek (OTCMKTS:MCCK – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

Montana Technologies has a beta of -0.03, indicating that its share price is 103% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mestek has a beta of 0.5, indicating that its share price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Montana Technologies alerts:

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Montana Technologies and Mestek”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Montana Technologies N/A N/A $1.24 million N/A N/A Mestek $417.44 million 0.54 $37.04 million $6.63 4.52

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Mestek has higher revenue and earnings than Montana Technologies.

63.7% of Montana Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.4% of Mestek shares are owned by institutional investors. 40.4% of Montana Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 65.2% of Mestek shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Montana Technologies and Mestek’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Montana Technologies N/A 7.02% 2.87% Mestek 12.42% N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Montana Technologies and Mestek, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Montana Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Mestek 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Mestek beats Montana Technologies on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Montana Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Montana Technologies Corporation operates as an atmospheric renewable energy and water harvesting technology company. It provides energy and dehumidification, evaporative cooling, and atmospheric water generation through its AirJoule technology. The company is headquartered in Ronan, Montana.

About Mestek

(Get Free Report)

Mestek, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products and equipment; and metal forming equipment in the United States and internationally. The company offers equipment for heating, ventilation, and air conditioning primarily under the Lockformer, lowaPrecision, Engel, and Lion brands; roll forming and flexible fabrication equipment; metal stamping products, including uncoilers, straighteners, press feeds, and dies; and coil metal processing products, including cut-to-length, multi-blanking, and coil slitting and precision corrective levelers. It also provides a range of aftermarket services, such as OEM replacement parts for existing and used equipment, and on-site service support and training services. In addition, it engages in equipment rebuilding and electrical installation works; and tube and pipe production and fabrication. Further, the company offers custom metal-framed skylights, canopies, curtain walls, covered walkways, rain screens/wall-cladding, structural glass/point fixed glass, and ornamental metal products. Additionally, it provides operable and fixed solar shading louver systems; and architectural louvers, grilles, vision screens, penthouses, and brise soleil fixed sunshades. Mestek, Inc. was founded in 1898 and is based in Westfield, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Montana Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Montana Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.