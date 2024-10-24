Head-To-Head Review: CFN Enterprises (CNFN) versus Its Rivals

CFN Enterprises (OTCMKTS:CNFN – Get Free Report) is one of 95 public companies in the “Advertising Agencies” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare CFN Enterprises to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, risk, profitability, dividends and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

45.6% of shares of all “Advertising Agencies” companies are held by institutional investors. 40.8% of CFN Enterprises shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 23.6% of shares of all “Advertising Agencies” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CFN Enterprises and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio CFN Enterprises $3.54 million -$15.19 million -2.05 CFN Enterprises Competitors $1.64 billion $83.95 million 176.44

Analyst Recommendations

CFN Enterprises’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than CFN Enterprises. CFN Enterprises is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for CFN Enterprises and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CFN Enterprises 0 0 0 0 N/A CFN Enterprises Competitors 386 1734 2785 46 2.50

As a group, “Advertising Agencies” companies have a potential upside of 38.18%. Given CFN Enterprises’ competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe CFN Enterprises has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares CFN Enterprises and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CFN Enterprises -115.89% N/A -76.49% CFN Enterprises Competitors -2.24% -940.10% -1.25%

Volatility & Risk

CFN Enterprises has a beta of 0.47, indicating that its stock price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CFN Enterprises’ competitors have a beta of 1.06, indicating that their average stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

CFN Enterprises competitors beat CFN Enterprises on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

CFN Enterprises Company Profile

CFN Enterprises Inc. engages in the sponsored content and marketing business in the United States. The company sets up and manages compliant and turnkey ad campaigns, as well as runs sponsored content, including articles, press releases, videos, podcasts, advertisements and other media, email advertisements, and other marketing campaigns for public and private companies. It also operates various media platforms, including CannabisFN.com, CFNMediaNews.com, and other venues to educate and inform investors interested in the cannabis industry; and distributes content across various online platforms, such as the CannabisFN.com website, press releases, financial news syndicates, search engines, YouTube, iTunes, Instagram, X, Facebook, LinkedIn, and others. In addition, the company is involved in the white label manufacturing and co-packing business; and cannabidiol manufacturing business. It serves cannabis, hemp, and wellness industries. The company was formerly known as Accelerize Inc. and changed its name to CFN Enterprises Inc. in October 2019. CFN Enterprises Inc. was founded in 2001 and is based in Whitefish, Montana.

