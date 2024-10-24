Head to Head Contrast: Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) and Omni Financial Services (OTCMKTS:OFSI)

Omni Financial Services (OTCMKTS:OFSI – Get Free Report) and Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Omni Financial Services and Regions Financial”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Omni Financial Services N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Regions Financial $7.08 billion 3.06 $2.07 billion $1.84 12.85

Regions Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Omni Financial Services.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

79.4% of Regions Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Regions Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Omni Financial Services and Regions Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Omni Financial Services 0 0 0 0 N/A Regions Financial 1 11 7 0 2.32

Regions Financial has a consensus target price of $23.64, indicating a potential upside of 0.02%. Given Regions Financial’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Regions Financial is more favorable than Omni Financial Services.

Profitability

This table compares Omni Financial Services and Regions Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Omni Financial Services N/A N/A N/A Regions Financial 18.91% 12.64% 1.26%

Risk and Volatility

Omni Financial Services has a beta of 3.45, suggesting that its share price is 245% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Regions Financial has a beta of 1.17, suggesting that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Regions Financial beats Omni Financial Services on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Omni Financial Services

OMNI Financial Services, Inc. provides various financial products and services to individuals, professionals, and business owners. The company offers deferred annuities, fixed annuities, and immediate annuities; and group medical, key employee, survivor life, disability, fixed life, long term care, and term life insurance products. It also provides college funding, retirement, and estate planning services. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Myers, Florida.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services. It serves corporate, middle market, and commercial real estate developers and investors. The Consumer Bank segment provides consumer banking products and services related to residential first mortgages, home equity lines and loans, consumer credit cards, and other consumer loans, as well as deposits. The Wealth Management segment offers credit related products, and retirement and savings solutions; and trust and investment management, asset management, and estate planning services to individuals, businesses, governmental institutions, and non-profit entities. It also provides investment and insurance products; low-income housing tax credit corporate fund syndication services; and other specialty financing services. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama.

