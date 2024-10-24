Head-To-Head Contrast: Braskem (OTCMKTS:BRKMY) versus American Environmental Partners (OTCMKTS:AEPT)

Braskem (OTCMKTS:BRKMY – Get Free Report) and American Environmental Partners (OTCMKTS:AEPT – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Braskem has a beta of 1.1, meaning that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Environmental Partners has a beta of 1.13, meaning that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Braskem alerts:

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Braskem shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.3% of American Environmental Partners shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of Braskem shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Braskem 0 0 0 0 N/A American Environmental Partners 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Braskem and American Environmental Partners, as reported by MarketBeat.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Braskem and American Environmental Partners”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Braskem $18.79 billion 0.13 $773.65 million $1.23 5.10 American Environmental Partners $23.81 million 0.05 -$15.06 million ($0.03) -0.08

Braskem has higher revenue and earnings than American Environmental Partners. American Environmental Partners is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Braskem, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Braskem and American Environmental Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Braskem 3.18% 26.96% 3.00% American Environmental Partners N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Braskem beats American Environmental Partners on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Braskem

(Get Free Report)

Braskem S.A., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells thermoplastic resins. The company operates through Chemicals, Polyolefins, Vinyls, United States and Europe, and Mexico segments. The Chemicals segment produces and sells ethylene, propylene butadiene, toluene, xylene, cumene, and benzene, as well as gasoline, diesel and liquefied petroleum gas, and other petroleum derivatives; and supplies electric energy, steam, compressed air, and other inputs to second-generation producers. The Polyolefins segment produces and sells polyethylene and polypropylene. The Vinyls segment produces and sells polyvinyl chloride, caustic soda, and chloride. The United States and Europe segment produces and sells polypropylene in the United States and Europe. The Mexico segment produces and sells polyethylene. The company also produces basic petrochemicals; imports and exports chemicals, petrochemicals, and fuels; produces, supplies, and sells utilities, such as steam, water, compressed air, and industrial gases; and provides industrial services. The company was formerly known as Copene Petroquímica do Nordeste S.A. and changed its name to Braskem S.A. in 2002. Braskem S.A. was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil. Braskem S.A. is a subsidiary of Odebrecht S.A.

About American Environmental Partners

(Get Free Report)

American Environmental Partners, Inc., through its subsidiaries, sources, treats, and distributes reclaimed water in the United States. It engages in the designing, construction, and operation of regional water treatment facilities that serve industrial, energy, and government sectors. The company also focuses on drilling, operating, and partnership opportunities in the upstream oil and gas space. It also provides geotechnical services; educational marketing platforms of podcasts and videography; and construction, drilling, flowback, completions, and well-site services. The company was formerly known as American Energy Partners, Inc. and changed its name to American Environmental Partners, Inc. in October 2023. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is based in Canonsburg, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for Braskem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braskem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.