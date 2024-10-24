HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR)

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $30.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 358.02% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Leerink Partners started coverage on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reduced their price target on Voyager Therapeutics from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com raised Voyager Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Voyager Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.43.

VYGR stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.55. The company had a trading volume of 325,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 644,989. Voyager Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $5.71 and a 52-week high of $11.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $357.17 million, a P/E ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.91.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $29.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.52 million. Voyager Therapeutics had a return on equity of 3.31% and a net margin of 6.28%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.51) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Voyager Therapeutics will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Sandell Jacquelyn Fahey sold 5,999 shares of Voyager Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.82, for a total transaction of $34,914.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 86,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $500,525.82. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Voyager Therapeutics by 49.6% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Plato Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Voyager Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Voyager Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $85,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Voyager Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Voyager Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $118,000. 48.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the treatment of gene therapy and neurology diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is VY-TAU01, an anti-tau antibody program for the treatment of alzheimer's disease. Its product pipeline includes superoxide dismutase 1 silencing gene therapy, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; tau silencing gene therapy, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of alzheimer's disease; and vectorized anti-amyloid antibody, a gene therapy targeting anti-amyloid for the treatment of alzheimer's disease and is in preclinical trial.

