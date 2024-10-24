Harvey Investment Co. LLC Sells 1,585 Shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Harvey Investment Co. LLC trimmed its holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,585 shares during the quarter. Nordson comprises about 2.6% of Harvey Investment Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Harvey Investment Co. LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Nordson worth $23,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NDSN. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Nordson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Nordson by 70.7% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Nordson by 130.0% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nordson during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of Nordson by 2,387.5% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Joseph P. Kelley sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.98, for a total transaction of $749,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,164,576.82. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Stock Down 0.5 %

NDSN stock opened at $249.97 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $253.24 and its 200-day moving average is $247.98. Nordson Co. has a twelve month low of $208.91 and a twelve month high of $279.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.32 billion, a PE ratio of 29.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $661.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $656.49 million. Nordson had a net margin of 17.75% and a return on equity of 19.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Nordson Co. will post 9.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nordson Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th were paid a $0.78 dividend. This is a positive change from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Nordson from $272.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.00.

Nordson Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

