Harbour Energy (OTCMKTS:PMOIF) Stock Price Up 2.7% – What’s Next?

Harbour Energy plc (OTCMKTS:PMOIF – Get Free Report) shot up 2.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.68 and last traded at $3.68. 350 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 23,402 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.58.

Harbour Energy Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.76.

Harbour Energy Company Profile

Harbour Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. The company holds interests in various properties located in the United Kingdom, Norwegian Continental Shelves, Indonesia, Vietnam, and Mexico. It is also involved in the decommissioning, financing, gas trading, and risk mitigation activities.

