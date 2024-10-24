Harbour Energy (OTCMKTS:PMOIF) Stock Price Up 2.7% – What’s Next?

Harbour Energy plc (OTCMKTS:PMOIF – Get Free Report) shot up 2.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.68 and last traded at $3.68. 350 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 23,402 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.58.
Harbour Energy Stock Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.76.
Harbour Energy Company Profile
Harbour Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. The company holds interests in various properties located in the United Kingdom, Norwegian Continental Shelves, Indonesia, Vietnam, and Mexico. It is also involved in the decommissioning, financing, gas trading, and risk mitigation activities.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Harbour Energy
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- Why Meta’s Pre-Earnings Dip Could Be A Golden Entry Opportunity
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- Spirit Airlines Stock Nearly Doubled: Are Clear Skies Ahead?
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- Tesla Stock: Buy the Dips, Sell the Rips
Receive News & Ratings for Harbour Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harbour Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.