Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Shares Sold by Moody Aldrich Partners LLC

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC lessened its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 110,558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 24,954 shares during the quarter. Halozyme Therapeutics comprises about 1.2% of Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC owned 0.09% of Halozyme Therapeutics worth $6,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 76.9% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,969,169 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $112,715,000 after buying an additional 856,200 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 28.1% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,541,266 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $103,379,000 after purchasing an additional 557,350 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp acquired a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $23,211,000. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $13,927,000. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,433,612 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,319,000 after purchasing an additional 270,579 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of HALO traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $50.18. 222,269 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,277,485. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.39 and its 200-day moving average is $51.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.19, a quick ratio of 6.21 and a current ratio of 7.41. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.83 and a fifty-two week high of $65.53. The company has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.27.

Halozyme Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HALO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.18. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 38.62% and a return on equity of 195.80%. The firm had revenue of $231.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Matthew L. Posard sold 9,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.70, for a total transaction of $570,133.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,031,729.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, CEO Helen Torley sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total value of $592,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 676,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,063,244.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Matthew L. Posard sold 9,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.70, for a total transaction of $570,133.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 69,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,031,729.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 89,881 shares of company stock worth $5,169,834. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HALO. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.44.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

