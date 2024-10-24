GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. Sells 111,567 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. cut its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 94.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,095 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 111,567 shares during the quarter. General Dynamics comprises about 1.5% of GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $2,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 40,389.3% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,379,472 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $416,876,000 after buying an additional 1,376,065 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 2,189.3% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 374,207 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $108,572,000 after acquiring an additional 357,861 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 879.9% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 340,359 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $96,148,000 after purchasing an additional 305,624 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in General Dynamics by 4.0% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,639,758 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,216,599,000 after acquiring an additional 293,316 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,347,247 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $391,119,000 after purchasing an additional 262,164 shares during the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on GD. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $345.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. BTIG Research began coverage on General Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $345.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of General Dynamics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $334.00 to $317.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $320.18.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Peter A. Wall sold 1,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.05, for a total value of $406,626.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,592 shares in the company, valued at $1,106,515.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

GD opened at $304.40 on Thursday. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $232.29 and a 1 year high of $313.11. The stock has a market cap of $83.52 billion, a PE ratio of 24.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $300.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $294.55.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aerospace company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.48 by ($0.13). General Dynamics had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 7.89%. The firm had revenue of $11.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.38 EPS for the current year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 46.33%.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

See Also

