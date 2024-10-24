GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. Has $704,000 Stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. trimmed its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 95.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 230,948 shares during the period. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC.’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DGRO. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 319.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,922,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,616,000 after buying an additional 1,464,167 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1,953.2% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,285,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223,349 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,950,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047,837 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,148,000. Finally, Smith Anglin Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 78.4% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 1,346,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,424,000 after purchasing an additional 591,701 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA DGRO opened at $63.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.86 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.28. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.19 and a fifty-two week high of $64.00.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

