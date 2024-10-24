GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. Decreases Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. decreased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 618 shares during the quarter. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $235,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 13.2% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Willner & Heller LLC increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Willner & Heller LLC now owns 10,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 9.6% in the first quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 30.7% during the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 6,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $119.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $115.70 and a 200-day moving average of $111.87. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $85.24 and a 52-week high of $122.38.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

