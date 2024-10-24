Grimes & Company Inc. Trims Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Grimes & Company Inc. trimmed its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 74,374 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,140 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $15,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in Applied Materials by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 7,648 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,577,000 after buying an additional 1,917 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in Applied Materials by 88.4% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 21,153 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $4,362,000 after buying an additional 9,928 shares during the period. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $284,000. Aspiriant LLC increased its stake in Applied Materials by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 6,927 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,429,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Revolve Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. 80.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMAT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 14th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $260.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $229.14.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMAT traded up $2.51 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $185.21. 927,896 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,072,594. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $194.71 and a 200 day moving average of $208.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.21 and a 1-year high of $255.89.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.68 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.74% and a return on equity of 39.99%. Applied Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.49 EPS for the current year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 18.39%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

