Grimes & Company Inc. Sells 7,933 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Grimes & Company Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 461,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,933 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up approximately 2.8% of Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Grimes & Company Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of iShares Russell 2000 ETF worth $101,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 116.7% in the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 625.0% in the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM traded up $1.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $220.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,710,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,246,123. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $161.67 and a twelve month high of $228.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $217.76 and its 200 day moving average is $209.63.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

