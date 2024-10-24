Grimes & Company Inc. Sells 231 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Grimes & Company Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 231 shares during the quarter. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CFO4Life Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 86.0% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 11,536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,888,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Onyx Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 226.2% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,503,000 after purchasing an additional 17,493 shares during the last quarter.

IWF stock traded up $1.82 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $380.48. 75,304 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,311,836. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $256.01 and a 52-week high of $385.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $369.52 and its 200 day moving average is $356.20. The stock has a market cap of $100.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

