Grimes & Company Inc. Boosts Holdings in Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 261,793 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,218 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of Robert Half worth $17,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Robert Half by 6,641.7% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 809 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Robert Half in the 3rd quarter worth $298,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Robert Half by 148.5% in the 3rd quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $868,000 after acquiring an additional 7,690 shares during the period. Vest Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Robert Half by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 22,616 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,525,000 after acquiring an additional 5,413 shares during the period. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Robert Half by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares during the period. 92.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on RHI shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Robert Half from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Robert Half from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Robert Half from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Robert Half from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Robert Half from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Robert Half

In other Robert Half news, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.09, for a total transaction of $82,017.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $841,746.78. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Robert Half Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE RHI traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $68.42. The company had a trading volume of 23,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,417,507. Robert Half Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.05 and a twelve month high of $88.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38 and a beta of 1.23.

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. Robert Half had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 20.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Robert Half Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

Robert Half Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. Robert Half’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.47%.

About Robert Half

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti segments. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

