Greystone Financial Group LLC Reduces Stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Greystone Financial Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 95.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,067 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 607,684 shares during the quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 6.5% in the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 795,732 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $8,403,000 after buying an additional 48,456 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 333.6% in the third quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 59,179 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 45,532 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 1.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,349,276 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $71,039,000 after purchasing an additional 59,082 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 18.3% in the first quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 95,500 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 14,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 8.5% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 955,129 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $10,086,000 after purchasing an additional 75,193 shares during the last quarter. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ford Motor Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Ford Motor stock opened at $11.06 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.72. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $9.49 and a 52-week high of $14.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $47.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.79 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 2.13%. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on F. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Ford Motor to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.56.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

