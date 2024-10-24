Greystone Financial Group LLC Buys 223 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Greystone Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,499 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Greystone Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $3,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6,005.9% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 8,308,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,616,000 after purchasing an additional 8,172,614 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 139,777,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,907,792,000 after buying an additional 6,565,775 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 147.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,577,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,630,000 after buying an additional 2,730,944 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 50,962,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,518,573,000 after acquiring an additional 2,402,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.6% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 19,366,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860,937 shares in the last quarter.

VEA stock opened at $50.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.51. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $41.48 and a 12 month high of $53.40.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

