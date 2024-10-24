Greystone Financial Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Greystone Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,103 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 3,380 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International comprises approximately 1.7% of Greystone Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Greystone Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $9,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. LGT Group Foundation acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the second quarter worth $43,000. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HON opened at $220.34 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $206.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $205.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $143.48 billion, a PE ratio of 25.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.03. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.88 and a 12 month high of $222.98.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 36.87% and a net margin of 15.49%. The firm had revenue of $9.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 52.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on HON. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $214.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, September 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Honeywell International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $215.00 to $207.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $223.56.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

