Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $209,000 Position in Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK)

Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GRBK. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Green Brick Partners in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 20.9% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 1,000.0% during the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Green Brick Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $255,000. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Green Brick Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $242,000. 78.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Green Brick Partners Stock Up 0.1 %

GRBK opened at $76.14 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $78.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.10. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 1.80. Green Brick Partners, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.31 and a 1 year high of $84.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 8.28.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Green Brick Partners ( NASDAQ:GRBK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.55. Green Brick Partners had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 25.42%. The company had revenue of $560.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $501.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. Green Brick Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Green Brick Partners, Inc. will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current year.

GRBK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Green Brick Partners from $62.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (up from $53.00) on shares of Green Brick Partners in a report on Monday, August 5th.

Green Brick Partners Company Profile

Green Brick Partners, Inc is a diversified homebuilding and land development company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Builder operations Central, Builder operations Southeast, and Land Development. The Builder operations Central segment operates builders in Texas; and the closing and delivery of homes.

