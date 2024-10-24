Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 554 Shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 554 shares during the quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $49,000. Park Place Capital Corp raised its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 270.8% during the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2,687.3% during the first quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Payden & Rygel Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $90,000. Institutional investors own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

IGSB stock opened at $52.06 on Thursday. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $49.53 and a twelve month high of $52.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.37 and a 200-day moving average of $51.63.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1782 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (1-5 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt with 1-5 years remaining in maturity. IGSB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

