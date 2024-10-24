Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 18,493 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 9.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 181,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,493 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 4.0% of Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $14,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Biltmore Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 4,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 3,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orrstown Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

VCSH stock opened at $78.53 on Thursday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $74.66 and a 52-week high of $79.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.87.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2627 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

