Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.59 Million Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,304 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises about 0.7% of Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MUB. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,418,000. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 10.0% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 74,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,050,000 after buying an additional 6,805 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 12.7% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 651,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $70,115,000 after buying an additional 73,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dohj LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 21.3% in the first quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 251,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,093,000 after buying an additional 44,154 shares during the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

MUB opened at $106.64 on Thursday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $100.78 and a 12-month high of $108.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $108.06 and a 200-day moving average of $107.23.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

