Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) Posts Earnings Results

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.60, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. Greenbrier Companies updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.
Greenbrier Companies Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE GBX traded up $7.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $58.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 491,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,022. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.09, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.81. Greenbrier Companies has a 12-month low of $32.00 and a 12-month high of $59.21.
Greenbrier Companies Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 6th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.41%.
GBX has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Bank of America raised their target price on Greenbrier Companies from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on Greenbrier Companies from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.
Greenbrier Companies Company Profile
The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Maintenance Services; and Leasing & Management Services. The Manufacturing segment offers covered hopper cars, gondolas, open top hoppers, boxcars, center partition cars, tank cars, sustainable conversions, double-stack railcars, auto-max ii, multi-max, and multi-max plus products, intermodal cars, automobile transport, coil steel and metals, flat cars, sliding wall cars, pressurized tank cars, and non-pressurized tank cars.
