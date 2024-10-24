Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) Posts Earnings Results

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.60, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. Greenbrier Companies updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Greenbrier Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GBX traded up $7.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $58.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 491,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,022. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.09, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.81. Greenbrier Companies has a 12-month low of $32.00 and a 12-month high of $59.21.

Get Greenbrier Companies alerts:

Greenbrier Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 6th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.41%.

Insider Activity at Greenbrier Companies

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other Greenbrier Companies news, SVP Laurie R. Dornan sold 5,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.92, for a total value of $302,210.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,226 shares in the company, valued at $1,182,667.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 2.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GBX has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Bank of America raised their target price on Greenbrier Companies from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on Greenbrier Companies from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Greenbrier Companies

Greenbrier Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Maintenance Services; and Leasing & Management Services. The Manufacturing segment offers covered hopper cars, gondolas, open top hoppers, boxcars, center partition cars, tank cars, sustainable conversions, double-stack railcars, auto-max ii, multi-max, and multi-max plus products, intermodal cars, automobile transport, coil steel and metals, flat cars, sliding wall cars, pressurized tank cars, and non-pressurized tank cars.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Greenbrier Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenbrier Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.