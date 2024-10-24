Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.60, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. Greenbrier Companies updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Greenbrier Companies Price Performance

NYSE GBX traded up $7.73 during trading on Thursday, hitting $59.18. 514,538 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 319,133. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 15.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Greenbrier Companies has a fifty-two week low of $32.00 and a fifty-two week high of $59.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.81.

Get Greenbrier Companies alerts:

Greenbrier Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 6th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 6th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Greenbrier Companies’s payout ratio is presently 31.41%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on GBX. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered Greenbrier Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Greenbrier Companies

Insider Buying and Selling at Greenbrier Companies

In other Greenbrier Companies news, SVP Laurie R. Dornan sold 5,935 shares of Greenbrier Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.92, for a total transaction of $302,210.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,182,667.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

Greenbrier Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Maintenance Services; and Leasing & Management Services. The Manufacturing segment offers covered hopper cars, gondolas, open top hoppers, boxcars, center partition cars, tank cars, sustainable conversions, double-stack railcars, auto-max ii, multi-max, and multi-max plus products, intermodal cars, automobile transport, coil steel and metals, flat cars, sliding wall cars, pressurized tank cars, and non-pressurized tank cars.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Greenbrier Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenbrier Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.