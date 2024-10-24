Great Lakes Retirement Inc. Purchases 258 Shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. increased its position in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,419 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Great Lakes Retirement Inc.’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $1,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TOL. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Toll Brothers by 198.3% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 180,005 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,503,000 after acquiring an additional 119,652 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in Toll Brothers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $226,000. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in Toll Brothers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Toll Brothers during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 0.9% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 308,236 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,876,000 after buying an additional 2,729 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 87,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.49, for a total value of $12,917,764.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 346,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,087,881.18. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Toll Brothers news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 22,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.28, for a total value of $3,248,587.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,109,224.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 87,584 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.49, for a total value of $12,917,764.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 346,382 shares in the company, valued at $51,087,881.18. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 216,257 shares of company stock valued at $32,602,152. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TOL. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on Toll Brothers from $116.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on Toll Brothers from $133.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.07.

Toll Brothers Price Performance

Toll Brothers stock opened at $146.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.66. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.08 and a 12-month high of $160.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $147.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.25. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The construction company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.29. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 14.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 13.51 EPS for the current year.

Toll Brothers Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.34%.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

