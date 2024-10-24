Great Lakes Retirement Inc. Increases Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Great Lakes Retirement Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $3,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 46,491.6% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 32,586,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,904,322,000 after buying an additional 32,516,210 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 7.3% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,966,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,379,676,000 after acquiring an additional 338,494 shares in the last quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 934.0% in the 1st quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,434,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,525,067,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102,568 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,199,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,532,904,000 after purchasing an additional 33,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 18,691.3% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,777,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762,571 shares in the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock opened at $488.36 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $479.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $466.12. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $342.35 and a 52-week high of $503.52.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd will be given a $0.677 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

