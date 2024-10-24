Great Lakes Retirement Inc. Has $2.80 Million Stock Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. boosted its position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,306 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the period. Great Lakes Retirement Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $2,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BX. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in Blackstone during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. 70.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blackstone Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BX opened at $166.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Blackstone Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.59 and a 1-year high of $175.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $149.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.15.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 28th. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. Blackstone’s payout ratio is currently 121.55%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BX. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Blackstone from $112.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Blackstone from $125.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Citigroup raised their target price on Blackstone from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Blackstone from $164.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Blackstone from $155.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Blackstone currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone

In related news, insider John G. Finley sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.74, for a total value of $4,610,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 429,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,567,311.64. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 116,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.81, for a total value of $17,561,522.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 799,749 shares in the company, valued at $120,610,146.69. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.74, for a total value of $4,610,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 429,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,567,311.64. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Company Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

