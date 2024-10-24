Great Lakes Retirement Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF (NYSEARCA:JULW)

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. reduced its stake in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF (NYSEARCA:JULW – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,056 shares during the period. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. owned approximately 1.02% of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF worth $1,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JULW. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,513,000. Kaye Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $3,194,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF by 5.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,471,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,826,000 after buying an additional 80,560 shares during the period. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF by 71.8% in the third quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 17,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 7,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $880,000.

NYSEARCA JULW opened at $34.64 on Thursday. AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF has a 52 week low of $28.82 and a 52 week high of $35.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.72 million, a PE ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 0.45.

About AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF

The AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF (JULW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. JULW was launched on Jun 30, 2020 and is managed by Allianz.

