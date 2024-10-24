Great Lakes Retirement Inc. Buys 10,917 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK)

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK – Free Report) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 296,061 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,917 shares during the period. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF worth $7,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 6.4% in the second quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 14,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $406,000. NBC Securities Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 10.8% during the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 19,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial LLC bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $658,000.

SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $25.46 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.17. The company has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.26. SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $23.92 and a twelve month high of $25.77.

The SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (SJNK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of short-term publicly issued US high yield corporate bonds, with a remaining maturity of less than five years. SJNK was launched on Mar 15, 2012 and is managed by State Street.

