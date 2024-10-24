Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.26, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $12.35 million for the quarter. Great Ajax had a negative return on equity of 6.68% and a negative net margin of 181.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS.
Great Ajax Stock Down 2.4 %
Shares of NYSE AJX opened at $3.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.58 million, a PE ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.31 and a 200-day moving average of $3.46. Great Ajax has a 52-week low of $2.98 and a 52-week high of $6.01.
Great Ajax Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Great Ajax’s dividend payout ratio is currently -5.96%.
Great Ajax Company Profile
Great Ajax Corp. operates as a mortgage real estate investment trust. It acquires re-performing and non-performing loans; acquires or originates small balance commercial mortgage loans that are secured by multi-family residential and commercial mixed use retail/residential properties; and invests in single-family and smaller commercial properties.
