Grassi Investment Management Sells 3,190 Shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Grassi Investment Management reduced its position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 198,754 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 3,190 shares during the quarter. Rio Tinto Group accounts for approximately 1.2% of Grassi Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Grassi Investment Management’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $14,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 11,766 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,302 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 109.6% during the 1st quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 13,300 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 6,956 shares during the period. Addenda Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 27.7% in the first quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 100,677 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $6,620,000 after purchasing an additional 21,864 shares during the period. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on RIO. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. HSBC upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Rio Tinto Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Rio Tinto Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Rio Tinto Group Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE:RIO opened at $64.49 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Rio Tinto Group has a fifty-two week low of $59.35 and a fifty-two week high of $75.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $64.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.37.

Rio Tinto Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a $1.77 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th.

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

