Grassi Investment Management Sells 1,000 Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Grassi Investment Management lowered its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Grassi Investment Management’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RCL. D1 Capital Partners L.P. increased its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 105.7% during the second quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,512,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,075,000 after acquiring an additional 777,103 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the first quarter valued at approximately $66,279,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 10,599.0% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 409,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,696,000 after acquiring an additional 406,048 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 24.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,048,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,616,000 after acquiring an additional 400,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 29,596,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,114,203,000 after acquiring an additional 286,868 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Up 0.3 %

RCL opened at $201.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.19. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $78.35 and a fifty-two week high of $204.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $174.69 and its 200 day moving average is $158.15. The stock has a market cap of $51.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 2.61.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Announces Dividend

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.45. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 52.49%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.82 EPS. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 11.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on RCL shares. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $155.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $168.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $175.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Macquarie lifted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $165.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.27.

Get Our Latest Analysis on RCL

Insider Activity at Royal Caribbean Cruises

In related news, insider Laura H. Bethge sold 3,073 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.71, for a total transaction of $518,445.83. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,620,629.48. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, Director Vagn O. Sorensen sold 5,800 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total value of $919,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,095,164.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Laura H. Bethge sold 3,073 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.71, for a total transaction of $518,445.83. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,620,629.48. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

(Free Report)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.