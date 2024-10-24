Grassi Investment Management Decreases Stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Grassi Investment Management lowered its holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Grassi Investment Management’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ABNB. SteelPeak Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 17.2% in the first quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 6,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 20.6% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 488,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,644,000 after acquiring an additional 83,383 shares during the period. Shellback Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the second quarter worth $22,744,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 1,231.3% in the second quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 20,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,145,000 after acquiring an additional 19,183 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 2.5% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,105,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,335,000 after acquiring an additional 26,735 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on ABNB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Airbnb from $143.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Airbnb in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Airbnb from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Airbnb from $145.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Airbnb from $130.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.35.

Insider Buying and Selling at Airbnb

In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.94, for a total transaction of $71,364.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 198,244 shares in the company, valued at $23,579,141.36. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.94, for a total transaction of $71,364.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 198,244 shares in the company, valued at $23,579,141.36. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Brian Chesky sold 38,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.97, for a total value of $5,152,486.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,200,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,768,474,870.13. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 405,571 shares of company stock worth $50,126,587 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Price Performance

NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $133.62 on Thursday. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.38 and a 12 month high of $170.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $124.32 and its 200 day moving average is $139.42. The company has a market capitalization of $86.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.17.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.06). Airbnb had a net margin of 46.11% and a return on equity of 34.74%. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

