GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF (NASDAQ:CONL) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF (NASDAQ:CONL – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $29.49, but opened at $31.80. GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF shares last traded at $32.50, with a volume of 1,826,407 shares.

GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF Trading Up 4.1 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF (NASDAQ:CONL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF Company Profile

The GraniteShares 1.5x Long Coinbase Daily ETF (CONL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Coinbase stock. CONL was launched on Aug 9, 2022 and is managed by GraniteShares.

