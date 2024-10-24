Globalstar (NYSE:GSAT) Sets New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Globalstar, Inc. (NYSE:GSAT – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.01 and last traded at $1.02, with a volume of 4114318 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.06.

Globalstar Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.25 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Globalstar (NYSE:GSAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). The business had revenue of $60.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.49 million. Globalstar had a negative net margin of 22.96% and a negative return on equity of 13.69%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Globalstar, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Timothy Evan Taylor sold 395,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.22, for a total transaction of $481,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,278,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,539,951.78. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, VP Timothy Evan Taylor sold 395,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.22, for a total value of $481,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,278,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,539,951.78. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Rebecca Clary sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.25, for a total value of $93,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,418,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,773,431.25. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 61.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ashford Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Globalstar by 1,551.7% during the 1st quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,027,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,331,000 after acquiring an additional 6,602,454 shares during the last quarter. Anson Funds Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Globalstar by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. Anson Funds Management LP now owns 10,835,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,928,000 after buying an additional 3,028,923 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Globalstar by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,739,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,175,000 after acquiring an additional 2,547,398 shares during the last quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Globalstar by 57.3% in the first quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP now owns 3,505,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,153,000 after buying an additional 1,276,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Murchinson Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Globalstar during the first quarter worth $1,470,000. Institutional investors own 18.89% of the company’s stock.

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Central and South America, and internationally. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications.

