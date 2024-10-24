Global Assets Advisory LLC Takes Position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP)

Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PDP. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Delta Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. SPC Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 4,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF by 90.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 2,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 5,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of PDP opened at $105.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.00 and a beta of 1.02. Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $72.68 and a twelve month high of $107.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $101.92 and a 200-day moving average of $98.44.

About Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

