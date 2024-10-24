Global Assets Advisory LLC Reduces Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Global Assets Advisory LLC cut its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,582 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 143 shares during the quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centennial Bank AR boosted its holdings in Stryker by 106.7% during the 2nd quarter. Centennial Bank AR now owns 93 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in Stryker during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Stryker during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Grove Bank & Trust raised its position in Stryker by 84.8% during the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 122 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sachetta LLC raised its position in Stryker by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 242 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stryker Stock Performance

Shares of SYK opened at $363.24 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $357.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $343.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $255.22 and a 12 month high of $374.63. The company has a market cap of $138.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.91.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.89% and a net margin of 16.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.54 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Stryker from $392.00 to $393.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. BTIG Research increased their target price on Stryker from $374.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $405.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Stryker from $351.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $381.16.

Insider Activity at Stryker

In related news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 2,121 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $784,770.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,715,540. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Stryker news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.00, for a total transaction of $6,660,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $949,716. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 2,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $784,770.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,715,540. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 220,068 shares of company stock worth $71,811,372. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

