Global Assets Advisory LLC Purchases New Shares in ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO)

Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 20,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,857,000. ProShares Ultra S&P500 comprises 1.0% of Global Assets Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. Founders Financial Securities LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 4,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 135.9% during the 1st quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 36,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,833,000 after buying an additional 21,053 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the 2nd quarter worth about $691,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the period.

Get ProShares Ultra S&P500 alerts:

ProShares Ultra S&P500 Stock Performance

ProShares Ultra S&P500 stock opened at $91.00 on Thursday. ProShares Ultra S&P500 has a 1 year low of $48.59 and a 1 year high of $93.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $87.74 and a 200-day moving average of $82.11.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 Profile

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra S&P500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra S&P500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.