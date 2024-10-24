Global Assets Advisory LLC Makes New $548,000 Investment in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ)

Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 71,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $548,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the third quarter worth about $144,000. Embree Financial Group increased its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 50.7% in the third quarter. Embree Financial Group now owns 49,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 16,528 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 150.1% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 115,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after acquiring an additional 69,363 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the third quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 25.5% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 3,679 shares during the period.

NASDAQ SQQQ opened at $7.41 on Thursday. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a 12 month low of $6.93 and a 12 month high of $23.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.01.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.1495 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

