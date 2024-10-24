Global Assets Advisory LLC Invests $1.34 Million in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR)

Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 18,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,337,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC owned about 0.08% of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cascade Investment Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. now owns 9,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 5,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 80.4% in the 2nd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:AIRR opened at $76.20 on Thursday. First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF has a 52-week low of $46.71 and a 52-week high of $78.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.28.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a $0.0419 dividend. This is an increase from First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th.

The First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (AIRR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks a multifactor-selected index of equities that can benefit from potential regain in market share of US industrial and community banking sector. AIRR was launched on Mar 10, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

