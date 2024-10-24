Global Assets Advisory LLC Buys Shares of 645 SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Banco Santander S.A. raised its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 224.6% during the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 1,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,214,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,059,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DIA opened at $425.12 on Thursday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $323.21 and a 12-month high of $433.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $417.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $400.96.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

