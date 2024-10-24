Global Assets Advisory LLC Acquires Shares of 6,058 Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VXUS. Nemes Rush Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 449.4% in the second quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 45.1% during the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Eastern Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ VXUS opened at $62.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $76.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $50.95 and a 1-year high of $65.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.22 and its 200-day moving average is $61.52.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th were paid a dividend of $0.272 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

