Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) Rating Increased to Hold at B. Riley

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at B. Riley to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Gladstone Capital Trading Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ GLAD opened at $24.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $528.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.02 and a quick ratio of 0.02. Gladstone Capital has a 12 month low of $18.56 and a 12 month high of $25.29.

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The investment management company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $25.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.69 million. Gladstone Capital had a net margin of 78.40% and a return on equity of 10.87%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Gladstone Capital will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Gladstone Capital

Gladstone Capital Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLAD. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Gladstone Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gladstone Capital in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gladstone Capital in the 1st quarter worth $69,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Gladstone Capital in the 2nd quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gladstone Capital by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,748 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 2,612 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.72% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, change of control, buy & build strategies, debt refinancing, debt investments in senior term loans, revolving loans, secured first and second lien term loans, senior subordinated loans, unitranche loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants.

