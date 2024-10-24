Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) Rating Increased to Hold at B. Riley

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at B. Riley to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.
Gladstone Capital Trading Down 1.5 %
NASDAQ GLAD opened at $24.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $528.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.02 and a quick ratio of 0.02. Gladstone Capital has a 12 month low of $18.56 and a 12 month high of $25.29.
Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The investment management company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $25.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.69 million. Gladstone Capital had a net margin of 78.40% and a return on equity of 10.87%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Gladstone Capital will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Gladstone Capital Company Profile
Gladstone Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, change of control, buy & build strategies, debt refinancing, debt investments in senior term loans, revolving loans, secured first and second lien term loans, senior subordinated loans, unitranche loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants.
