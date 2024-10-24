GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM) & GungHo Online Entertainment (OTCMKTS:GUNGF) Head to Head Contrast

GungHo Online Entertainment (OTCMKTS:GUNGF – Get Free Report) and GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM – Get Free Report) are both communication services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for GungHo Online Entertainment and GigaMedia, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GungHo Online Entertainment 0 0 0 0 N/A GigaMedia 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GungHo Online Entertainment N/A N/A N/A GigaMedia -121.14% -9.33% -8.76%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares GungHo Online Entertainment and GigaMedia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares GungHo Online Entertainment and GigaMedia”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GungHo Online Entertainment N/A N/A N/A $53.82 0.36 GigaMedia $3.39 million 4.41 -$3.40 million ($0.37) -3.65

GungHo Online Entertainment has higher earnings, but lower revenue than GigaMedia. GigaMedia is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than GungHo Online Entertainment, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.6% of GungHo Online Entertainment shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.5% of GigaMedia shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of GigaMedia shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

GungHo Online Entertainment beats GigaMedia on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GungHo Online Entertainment

GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc. plans, develops, operates, and distributes smartphone applications, console games, and online computer games. The company was formerly known as ONSale Co., Ltd. and changed its name to GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc. in August 2002. GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is based in Tokyo, Japan.

About GigaMedia

GigaMedia Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital entertainment services in Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Macau. The company owns and operates FunTown, a digital entertainment portal that offers mobile and browser-based casual games, as well as provides services such as player clubs, tournaments, avatars, friends and family messenger and online chatting systems, customer service, mobile platform, and customer platform. It also offers MahJong, a traditional Chinese tile-based game; casual card and table games; online card games; and chance-based games, including bingo, lotto, horse racing, Sic-Bo, slots, and other casual games. In addition, the company provides role-playing and sports games, such as Tales Runner, a multi-player online obstacle running game; Yume 100, a story-based game that targets female players; Akaseka, a female-oriented game; and Shinobi Master New Link, a male-oriented game. GigaMedia Limited was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan.

